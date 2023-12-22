For many Abergavenny residents, Christmas began with Abergavenny Flower Arrangement Society’s annual Christmas Floral Demonstration.
This highly awaited demonstration was staged by Lorena Dyer, a National Demonstrator from Coventry, who by popular request, returned to the town.
Lorena certainly expressed her talent; enthralling audiences with her “Magic of Christmas” arrangements. Her variety of flowers transformed the stage into a vivacious display of colour with her array of designs.
Along with her amusing tales of Christmas - past and present - the narration only added to the audience’s enjoyment. Beyond this, there was also a raffle that gave spectators the opportunity to win one of the arrangements.
A spokesperson from Abergavenny Flower Arrangement Society said: “Our return to the Borough Theatre after a prolonged absence added to the sense of occasion and the show benefitted from the Theatre’s ambience sound and lighting.”
Abergavenny’s Mayor, who was also in attendance, commended the show, saying: “I have never attended something like this before so I was not sure what to expect. The arrangements were absolutely spectacular and a testament to Lorena’s talent. It was made all the more entertaining by her anecdotes and references to her childhood. An event that I would highly recommend.”