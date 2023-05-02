Monmouth ConcertOrchestra invites you to immerse yourself in a melodic celebration of nature, lakes, and gardens at Usk Memorial Hall on Saturday, May 13. The afternoon will be filled with musical delights, as the orchestra presents a programme of pieces with natural or rural themes, promising to captivate the audience.
Among the highlights of the concert are Tchaikovsky's mesmerising Swan Lake Suite, Rossini's lively Thieving Magpie Overture, and The Victorian Kitchen Garden Suite by Paul Reade, featuring soloist Milly Bowers. The event, which begins at 4pm, promises a memorable experience for all ages, with tickets priced at £8 and free admission for children.
In addition to providing an enchanting musical experience, the concert will also support a worthy cause. A retiring collection will be held in aid of the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA), a volunteer search and rescue team covering the Monmouth area.
The Monmouth Concert Orchestra, comprising amateur musicians from Ross on Wye, Chepstow, Abergavenny, Raglan, the Forest of Dean, and Monmouth, meets once a fortnight during term times. Ranging in age from 18 to 80, the orchestra's members are typically Grade V standard or above. The orchestra is always eager to welcome new players, and further information can be found on their website at www.monmouthorchestra.co.uk.
Don't miss this enchanting afternoon of music, nature, and community spirit, all while supporting the invaluable work of SARA, which has been rescuing people on land and in water for 50 years. As a charity with no paid staff, SARA relies entirely on its fundraising efforts and the generous donations of local people and organisations.