The BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the young Italo -Turkish conductor, Nil Venditti, return to Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon September, 15 with a sparkling programme of music including Busoni, Bellini, Mendelssohn at their concert, ‘Visions of Italy.
Inspired by the sun drenched shores of the Mediterranean, tickets for the concert cost £10 and £5 for concessions/under 26’s.
Joining BBC NOW will be the prodigiously talented violinist, Geneva Lewis, performing Welsh composer Grace Williams’ rhapsodic Violin Concerto.
In homage to Mozart’s comic operas, Busoni’s Lustspiel Overture is perhaps his best-loved work. This fantastic little piece fuses Mozartian drama and overflowing melody with a sunny high-romantic orchestration.
Set in Roman Gaul, Bellini’s Bel Canto opera Norma was first staged at Milan’s La Scala in 1831, the same year a young Mendelssohn was travelling through Italy. Mediterranean sunshine, art and architecture, religious devotion and vast landscapes form the vessel for his Italian Symphony, all wonders he witnessed first-hand during his travels.