Vamos Theatre, the UK’s leading full mask theatre company will be heading to Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon on Monday, February 24 at 7.30pm with their acclaimed award-winning production Boy on the Roof.
Boy on the Roof is the story of an unlikely friendship between Liam, a teenage boy with ADHD, and his 91-year-old neighbour, Albert. Performed without words, it features a cast of three playing multiple parts - mask and physical theatre actors Angela Laverick and Emilie Largier, and Cirque du Soleil performer, Aron De Casmaker.
With full face masks especially made by Russell Dean of Strangeface, the production features a full-length score and sound design, innovative film projection and an inventive set. Fully visual, the production is accessible to deaf audiences without BSL interpretation.
Boy on the Roof, winner of an Offcom Award for its performances at MimeLondon 2024 and one of The Stage’s Top 50 Shows of 2024, was originally created through Community Conversations across the UK and tells story of the unlikely friendship between teenager Liam and his neighbour 91 year old Albert. When their paths cross, no one can fathom what on earth they have in common but theirs is a friendship which both of them need, even if the rest of the world can’t see it.
Vamos Theatre makes all of its innovative mask theatre in consultation with members of the public and the company spent a year learning from people’s personal experiences of ADHD, in particular those of teenagers and parents.
Rachael Savage, writer and director of Boy on the Roof had the idea that one of the characters could have ADHD after working with inspirational theatre-maker Gavin Maxwell, who was diagnosed as neurodivergent in adulthood.
Rachael said “For Gav, when he was diagnosed with ADHD in his mid-30s, it was a huge revelation for him; the label he had always carried as a ‘bad kid’ had a reason behind it. I’d like Boy on the Roof to raise awareness about ADHD as a real condition that has a huge impact on a person’s life, sometimes negatively but also positively.”
Rachael continued “We’re delighted that Boy on the Roof is touring again in 2025, bringing the experiences of life as a teenager with ADHD to a wider public. We’re very proud of how the show explores both the challenges and the positives of ADHD, and the ways that film, sound and lighting tell stories and create worlds - I think our audiences will love how that works. We’re looking forward to visiting all the venues, old and new.”
In its original tour, The Stage gave Boy on the Roof a 5-star review describing the performance as “Exquisite”. The British Theatre Guide called the show, “Touching, funny, poignant, clever, impactful and technically flawless.”