Boy on the Roof, winner of an Offcom Award for its performances at MimeLondon 2024 and one of The Stage’s Top 50 Shows of 2024, was originally created through Community Conversations across the UK and tells story of the unlikely friendship between teenager Liam and his neighbour 91 year old Albert. When their paths cross, no one can fathom what on earth they have in common but theirs is a friendship which both of them need, even if the rest of the world can’t see it.