The Adventures of Dr Dolittle with Illyria Sun August 11 at 6pm
The Gondoliers by Gilbert & Sullivan with Illyria Saturday August 31, 7pm
Summer Holidays are coming and MonLife Heritage Museums are bringing a fabulous and varied programme of outdoor theatre to Abergavenny Castle. Enjoy an evening with family and friends and a picnic in this glorious setting with first rate entertainment from these brilliant and popular professional touring theatre companies.
An early start at 6pm on Sunday August 11 for the fabulous family show, The Adventures of Dr Dolittle with Illyria. The funny and much-loved exciting adventure, the story of Dr John Dolittle of Puddleby-on-the-Marsh who is taught by his wise old parrot Polynesia how to talk to animals. A remarkable and memorable show for all the family, suitable for 5 years+ (younger children also welcome and free)
For a fantastic finale to the season an energetic and brilliant production by the amazing Illyria of Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Gondoliers on Saturday August 31 at 7pm. Set in picturesque Venice, this light-hearted operetta whisks audiences away to a world of romance, mistaken identities, and comedic chaos. With catchy melodies and witty lyrics, Illyria brings the vivacious characters to life, captivating audiences with their impeccable comedic timing and exuberant performances.
Bring a picnic, seating and appropriate clothing. Gates open 1 hour before show starts. Most performances last approx. 2 hours, Tickets and more info online https://abergavenny.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows