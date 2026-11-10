Martyn Joseph is a completely unique and mind-blowing artist. Take everything you think you know about singer songwriters and rip it up. For one man and a guitar he creates a performance with a huge far-reaching sound that is energetic, compelling and passionate. Be it to two hundred people or twenty thousand, he blows the crowd away night after night.He is hailed as a raconteur, weaving tales on political and human issues, as well as stories on the fragility of love, with a magical ability to reach out to his listeners through his passion and commitment.