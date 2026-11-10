The Borough Theatre's Autumn 2026 Folk series (September–December) is now well underway, and it continues this weekend.
The series of performances has already brought intricate harping and spectral vocals of Georgia Ruth to Abergavenny, and Welsh Folk legends, Ar Log were in town to celebrate 50 years in music before being joined by Rising Stars of the UK Folk scene, Sam Kelly and The Lost Boys with Honey + The Bear.
But there is still lots more to come! Closing the series, Abergavenny welcomes one of the great Bob Harris’ favourite artists, Martyn Joseph for a Sunday night performance.
Martyn Joseph is a completely unique and mind-blowing artist. Take everything you think you know about singer songwriters and rip it up. For one man and a guitar he creates a performance with a huge far-reaching sound that is energetic, compelling and passionate. Be it to two hundred people or twenty thousand, he blows the crowd away night after night.He is hailed as a raconteur, weaving tales on political and human issues, as well as stories on the fragility of love, with a magical ability to reach out to his listeners through his passion and commitment.
Stunning reviews single him out as an unmissable solo performer whose music stays with you long after the show has ended.
Bob Harris described his work as “Stunning, heartfelt music” on BBC Radio 2.
Songlines called him “Relevant, challenging and vital.”
Q Magazine reviewed Joseph as “One of acoustic music’s most original voices, and most forward looking of his generation of singer/songwriters.”
Not least of all, BBC Radio 6 Music’s Tom Robinson called him “One of the most charismatic and electrifying performers in Britain today…tough and passionate.”
The show starts at 7pm on Sunday November 15th with tickets available from The Borough Theatre’s website and box office.
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