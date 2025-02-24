The Art Fringe is proudly presenting “Through the Eyes of Women”, its biennial exhibition marking International Women’s Day (IWD). Through art, the exhibition aims to amplify and celebrate the voices of creative women. Female artists practising in a variety of mediums and approaches will be displaying their work in response to this year’s brief: “What does faith mean to you as a woman?”.
The Art Fringe is a community art group which meets on Monday evenings at Monmouth Baptist Church, which is kindly hosting this outreach exhibition. By holding this event, they intend to honour the creativity, ingenuity, tenacity, and strength of women in the arts and give them a stage on which to showcase their experiences, viewpoints, and abilities. The exhibition aims to facilitate a dialogue between Christians and people of other faiths, or of no faith.
Rotary Monmouth is generously sponsoring a prize of £100 for “Young Emerging Artist”, with The Art Fringe providing a runner-up prize of £50 worth of art vouchers. Our judges are Debra Lake, local artist and Rotary Member, and Kelly Davies, an abstract expressive artist and Head of Creative Arts at John Kyrle High School.
Monmouth Baptist Church is hosting several free female-led events in the week following International Women’s Day. Details of these events can be found below and at www.theartfringe.com.
· IWD on Saturday, March 8 will be marked by a fun launch evening, including a quiz open to all at 7.30pm; free entry with light refreshments.
· An evening with Jo Walker - Science teacher, mother and Christian - on Tuesday, March. 11 at 7.30pm, titled, “Am I Enough?”. Hooking her talk on the famous “Barbie” speech about being a woman, she will be speaking on the challenges women of our times face with the contradictory expectations placed upon them, bringing a Christian perspective to facing the unrealistic standards to which women and young girls are held. Using her own experiences, Jo presents an insightful talk on women’s faith in modern times.
· A session with Q&A by mother-daughter professional duo, Jess Bond and Lindsay Melluish on Friday, March 14 at 7.30pm, entitled “Finding Peace in an Anxious World”. Anxiety and negative thinking are familiar to many women living in the complexity of our modern times. Jess is a children’s counsellor and also mother to three young children. Lindsay is a family therapist working with young people in a CAMHS setting and former church pastor. She is also a grandparent and Jess’ mother and together they will aim to help us think about ways to navigate these mental health challenges and the difference that faith can make in enhancing that process.
Rev Jonathan Greaves, minister of the church said, 'It's a privilege for us to host this exhibition, honouring female artists. Women have so many different experiences of faith, good and bad. So we hope it will be a great catalyst for dialogue about these experiences and might help everyone look at Jesus with a fresh perspective."
These events will take place in the Centenary Room of Monmouth Baptist Church, Monk Street. They are free entry and are welcome to all.