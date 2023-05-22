Abergavenny-based Christian recording artist Rob Westall’s brand new single ‘Show us Your Glory’ is out tomorrow (Friday) on all music streaming platforms.
Former Abergavenny Chronicle chief reporter Rob, who lives in Mardy, and is a member of Gateway Church, co-produced the song with Welsh Bafta-nominated producer Gary White at his studio in Coed Morgan.
It is the first of four digital singles to be released this year from the former BBC broadcaster turned singer-songwriter’s 1,000 Voices album, which will also be available on digital streaming sites such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and Deezer etc. from September.
Featuring powerful guitar hooks, massive drum and stirring string arrangements, ‘Show us Your Glory,’ which was partly inspired by the Lord’s prayer, has deliberately been released in time to mark Pentecost.
Also called Whitsun, Pentecost is a period in the Christian calendar, which commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ while they were in Jerusalem celebrating the Feast of Weeks, as described in the Bible in the book of Acts.
“Given the lyrics of the chorus – “Holy Spirit, let your glory fall,” it seemed appropriate to release the song on the weekend most churches mark Pentecost,” said Rob.
“The song essentially is a prayer, reacting to the state of the world in which we live, acknowledging a desire and need for things to be better.
“It brought a lot of comfort to people when I first played it, predominantly during the first lockdown, and also has we’ve been out touring again, so I hope it has the same effect when people hear it, perhaps for the first time.”
A new music video shot on the Isle of Wight for the single will also be out next month (June).
Released via Rob’s sub-publishers Song Solutions, ‘Show us Your glory’ is available on all the usual digital music streaming sites, such as Spotify and Apple Music.