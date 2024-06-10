The Abergavenny Young People’s Eisteddfod showcased the talent and creativity of the town and surrounding areas’ Primary School pupils.
Hosted at the King Henry VIII’s School hall, the day event was the culmination of months of hard work – both from the competitors and the organising committee, which resulted in a wonderful display of music, song, dance, literature and art.
It was standing room only for much of the morning, as the compère, Mrs Melanie Smallwood helped allay the pupils’ nerves as they came to perform.
Competitors were divided into two age groups, the first being Years 1, 2 and 3, the second being Years 4, 5 and 6.
Many of those who performed on stage had successfully gotten through to the preliminary rounds, which was held earlier in the week.
Adjudicators, Darya Brill-Williams and Jonathon Gulliford (instrumental and vocal), Lynne Smith (recitation and sight reading), Sharon Howells and Alice (dance) were blown away by the level of talent on display on the day.
Off-stage, the Eisteddfod received excellent entries for competitors in photography (adjudicated by Rob Withey), literature (Eirwen Williams) and art (Jan Thomas). Prize-winners were invited to receive their awards in person from Town Councillor Ann Wilde at the end of the morning’s stage competitions.
Competitors, audience and organisers alike had refreshments available thanks to Clwb Gwawr Y Fenni who provided this throughout the day.
During the afternoon the Eisteddfod continued with a very high standard of competitions in singing, instrumental and dance. Such talent was shown and the audience were given a wonderful experience.
All participants across the Primary competitions received a medal and a written adjudication, whilst the Senior Competitors received a money prize with a written adjudication.
Rosemary Williams thanked all the schools, competitors, the parents/carers and all who attended the Eisteddfod on the day. Rosemary said: “Diolch yn fawr. Without this support, the Eisteddfod would not be such a success. It’s an opportunity to all show their talents in the Arts.
“Also thanks to the Town Council for their continued support to the Eisteddfod. We look forward to next year’s Eisteddfod again.”
Results: On Stage
Solo Voice Yrs 1, 2, 3: 1st. Amelia Parker. 2nd. Aria Briteau. Solo Rec. Welsh Learners. 1st. Amelia Parker. Instrumental and piano.Yrs 1, 2, 3: 1st. Jujnzi Huang .2nd. Harriet. Solo Rec.Yrs 4, 5, 6: 1st. Ellis Jones. 2nd. Dewi. 3rd. Becka. Solo Dance Yrs 3-6: 1st. Lily May. 2nd. Daisy Badman. Solo Voice Yrs. 4, 5, 6: 1st. Amelie. 2nd. Dewi. 3rd. Roxani. Instrumental and piano Yrs 4, 5, 6: 1st. Rachel. 2nd. Ellis. 3rd Iwan. Rec.Welsh Learners Yrs. 4, 5, 6: 1st. Daisy. Group Folk Dance Yrs 4, 5, 6: 1st. Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni GroupRec Yrs 4, 5, 6: 1st Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni. 2nd. LlanAlio Pertholey. 3rd. Phoebe’s Group. Unison Choir: 1st Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni. 2nd Goytre Primary. 3rd Cantref Primary.
Results: Upper School
Solo Voice 11-14yrs: 1st. Beca Jones. 2nd Daniel Stockham. 3rd Violet Bodenham. Free Dance: 1st Dance Beat One. 2nd Dance Beat Two. 3rd Ammeline Breteau. Rec. Eng or Welsh: 1st Dewi Harvey. Open Instrumental: 1st Daniel Keevil. 2nd Macsen Jones. 3rd Beca Jones. Reading at first sight: 1st Emma Richardson. Instrumental vocal ensemble: 1st Violet and Cody. 2nd Macsen and Eli.
Results: Off Stage
Photography: Yrs 1-2: 1st Alana Watson. 2nd Rhys Brown. 3rd Emily Green. Yrs 3-4: 1st Rachel Green. 2nd Ben Jones. 3rd Jack RuLer. Yrs 5-6: 1st Isla Morgan. 2nd Maisie Haigh. 3rd Lewis Davies. Yrs 7-9: 1st Urgent Jones. 2nd Rosie Hodges-Rosen. Fantasy Story Yrs.3-4: 1st Archie Pumford. 2nd Willow Meats. 3rd Prasan Neupane. Yrs.5-6: 1st Leon Williams. 2nd Molly Williams. 3rd Tom Calcoly.
Art: Reception: 1st Iris Norman. 2nd Isabelle. Joint 3rd Amelia and Havana. Yrs 1-2: 1st Layla Faith Stevenson. Joint 2nd Bella and Amelia. 3rd Daniel. Yrs 3-4: Joint 1st Mia and Alba. 2nd Ollie. Joint 3rd Millicent and Phoebe Yrs 5-6: 1st Imogen. Joint 2nd Jake and Zac. Joint 3rd Ahmed and Freddie. Yrs 7-9: 1st Urien. 2nd Millie and Chloe. 3rd Lily Ann and Martha. Story Writing Results: Yrs 3-4: 1st Anwyn. 2nd Isabella. 3rd.Alfie. Yrs 5-6: 1st Abi. 2nd Taylor. 3rd Jessica. Yrs 7-9: 1st Lucy. 2nd Megan. 3rd Junior. Welsh Poetry - Barddoniaeth. Bl 5-6: 1af. Elis. Bl 7-9: 1af Carwyn. 2ail Harri. 3ydd Carmela.
Welsh story Results: Bl7-9: 1af Paul. 2ail Kayla May. 3ydd Thea-Billie.