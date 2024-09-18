ABERGAVENNY is once again gearing up for one of the most anticipated events in the Town’s cultural calendar - the wall2wall Jazz Festival 2024 hosted by the renowned Black Mountain Jazz Club, writes Debs Hancock.
Set to take place over the weekend of September 27 to September 29, this festival has become a key part of the UK jazz scene, promising a weekend packed with exceptional music, world-class performances, and a truly unique atmosphere.
The wall2wall Jazz Festival consistently brings some of the finest jazz musicians from across the UK and beyond, and 2024 is no exception. This year’s line-up features an exciting mix of both established stars and emerging talent, with styles ranging from traditional jazz to contemporary fusion.
The festival opens on Friday night with award-winning saxophonist Hannah Horton and her quartet. Saturday night sees the Jay Phelps Quintet featuring Canadian trumpeter Jay Phelps, with a tribute to the legendary Miles Davis celebrating some of Davis’s most iconic albums. The festival will close in style on Sunday evening with The Jeremy Sassoon Quintet, renowned for their energetic live performances, as they deliver their soulful Ray Charles Project.
Tickets for the above are selling out fast, it’s recommended to book early.
One of the highlights of thewall2wallJazz Festival is its popular Sunday Afternoon Community Sessions. This year, the traffic-free afternoon will be filled with FREE live jazz throughout the centre of Abergavenny.
A 'Samba band' will kick off at 1:30pm, starting at the junction of Frogmore Street and Baker Street, and will wind its way towards Cross Street, stopping to perform along the way.
Coming from the opposite direction will be the 'New Orleans Strollers', leaving the Angel Hotel at 2:00pm, also making stops before completing its journey at about 4pm. Whatever the weather, these roving street performances promise to be a lively, fun spectacle for all.
For those preferring a more intimate setting, several venues around town will host performances by some of South Wales' finest jazz musicians. Follow the 'Piano Lounge Trail' for a series of special performances: at Portico Lounge, Bean and Bread and Chesters Wine.
In addition, look out for live music, featuring local musicians, outside the Kings Head and other popular spots around town.
The Community Afternoon Stage at Amos Restaurant will showcase local talent with performances from BMJazz Katz (Youth Jazz Band), Ian Cooper’s Uskulele Orchestra (a fun-filled friendly show full of enthusiasm) and Synergy (multi-award-winning A Cappella chorus from Abergavenny).
Pop in and enjoy some of the best local music throughout the afternoon!
At Little Green Refills there will be art-based activities for children aged 10 and under. Kids will be able to create their own jazz-inspired drawings with materials provided - there is a plan to showcase their work in future club and festival performances. While the little ones get creative, parents can relax and enjoy a coffee.
For more details of both ticketed and free events, visit www.blackmountainjazz.co.uk or follow the festival’s social media pages for the latest updates.
Don’t miss out on an unforgettable weekend of jazz in the heart of Abergavenny!