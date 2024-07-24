Abergavenny’s annual Eisteddfod made a sparkling return on Saturday, June 29 at the Methodist Chapel, as guests gathered from far and wide to enjoy an evening of musical talent!
Rosemary Williams welcomed Mr Spencer Davies, President of the Abergavenny Rotary Club, which annually sponsors the Champion Solo, and Dr Elin Jones, who presided over the evening.
The musical performances were adjudicated by Annette Wynne Parri and Ross Leadbeater, both distinguished performers and adjudicators at the national level; offering highly constructive but entertaining evaluations.
The literature adjudicators, Robat Powell (Welsh entries) and Gwen Axford (English entries), also brought extensive experience as writers, educators, and adjudicators. Dr. Elin Jones added a touch of humour as she presided over the evening.
The literature competitions had been adjudicated beforehand, with competitors submitting their work under pseudonyms, resulting in some competitors winning multiple prizes in the same competition. Prizes were presented by Chairperson, Rosemary Williams.
The evening showcased talent that could very well lead many competitors to future musical careers.
Many musical competitors were first-time participants at the Abergavenny Eisteddfod, adding variety to the evening's program. All were accompanied on the piano by Jeanette Massocchi and Chris Lovegrove.
Rosemary Williams closed the Eisteddfod by thanking all competitors, volunteers, committee members, patrons, and the Methodist Church for their support and participation, ensuring the success of the event.
Special thanks were given to Helen Middleton, Rhiannon Davies, Jeanette Massocchi, and the Eisteddfod treasurer, Chris Chetwynd.
Recognition was also paid to the sponsors: Robert Owen Jones, Mervyn Price, Bob Hill, Julian’s Tasty Tatoes, Merched y Wawr Y Fenni, Cymreigyddion Y Fenni, Abergavenny Rotary Club, Clwb Gwawr Y Fenni, Merched Y Wawr Penycymoedd, Jeanette Massochi, Rhiannon Davies, Charity Pop up Cafe, Byron and Rosemary Williams, Chris Jones Regeneration, Andy and Ann Taurins, Eryl and David Shears, Domenico Scarpetta, Douglas Edwards, Brian and Geinor James, King Henry VIII School former pupils, Criw’r Email, John and Valmai Powell, Gwenllïan Knighton, Jeff Davies and Rhina Jones.
The audience left hopeful to witness the return of many of these talented individuals in future competitions.
Ar rhan Pwyllgor yr Eisteddfod hoffem ddiolch i bawb a gefnogodd yr Eisteddfod. Cawsom Eisteddfod llwyddiannus iawn,gyda safon uchel o gystadleuwyr. Edrychwn ymlaen at y flwyddyn nesaf eto.
Results/Canlyniadau
Unawd dan 18/Solo under 18 1. Jensen Jones
Unawd/Solo 19-25 1. Ifan Thomas 2. Megan Jones 3. Caitlin Hockley
Unawd Gymraeg/Welsh Solo 1. Rhian Hughes 2. Rhys Evans 3. Robert Jenkins =4. Megan Jones=4. Caitlin Hockley
Ensemble Lleisiol/Vocal Ensemble 1. Howley's Howlers
Ensemble Offerynnol/Instrumental Ensemble 1. Ceri Hollywell a Bronwen Wilkins
Unawd Offerynnol/Instrumental Solo 1. Ceri Holywell 2. Judith Pendrous 3. Mirjam Morat
Emyn/Hymn 1. Marianne Jones-Powell 2. Huw Jenkins
Alaw Werin/Folk Song 1. Marianne Jones-Powell 2. Megan Jones
Can o Sioe Gerdd/Song from a Show 1. Ifan Thomas 2. Rhian Hughes 3. Caitlin Hockley
Her Unawd/Champion Solo 1. Rhian Hughes 2. Rhianwen Hallowes 3. Rhys Evans 4. Robert Jenkins
Cor/Choir 1. Synergy 2. Phoenix