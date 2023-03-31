Start Youth shone as Abergavenny Borough Band recently won big at the Welsh Regional Championships.
The Abergavenny Borough Band had a stormer of a day, coming away with first place in the Second Section of the Welsh Regional Championship held in Brangwyn Hall in Swansea.
They have now been promoted to the First Division and will represent Welsh Banding at the National Brass Band Championships being held at Cheltenham Racecourse in September.
On top of this, the band won the award for the best percussion section with their very young team. Abergavenny Borough Band is committed to bringing young players through and the day was a testament to their hard work and dedication.
A spokesperson from Abergavenny Borough Band shared a special congratulations to the band's percussionists: "Congratulations go to Seren Allen, Zak Roynon-Griffiths, Oliver Charrington and Jaqueline Forest-Jones. The Borough Band produced a remarkable performance of a difficult piece, 'The Pilgrim's Progress' written by Rodney Newton."
One of the two adjudicators commented on a very musically shaped performance played with great control, and how this essentially brought the musical story alive; whilst the second adjudicator remarked on the real quality within the performance.
As well as praising certain individual players the two adjudicators were fulsome in their praise of the bands Musical Director Lana Tingay, describing the interpretation as "brave".
Abergavenny Borough Band prides itself on the band's continued commitment to its local community, performing regularly for a range of civic functions and public concerts, as well as continuing to offer educational opportunities for young musicians and adult learners through the Abergavenny Youth Band.
The band will now be developing it's summer programme for a number of concerts, with a particular focus on representing Wales at the Whit-Fridays Marches held in Yorkshire this June.
They can also be seen regularly in town throughout the year where they entertain local shoppers with lighter programmes of music.