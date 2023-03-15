Abergavenny’s longest-standing musical theatre society will make its much-anticipated return to the stage next month with a performance of Little Shop of Horrors.
Abergavenny Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (AAODS) will perform the dark comedy musical at Crickhowell’s Clarence Hall over four nights - Wednesday, April 19 to Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Little Shop of Horrors follows the story hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh, loosely based on the 1960 comedy film of the same name.
A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for more than 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.
The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” - after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed, singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!
Having last staged a musical back in 2019, AAODS performers are eager to return to action and are look forward to entertaining audiences once again.
The junior section of AAODS returned to the stage last year with a hugely successful run of ‘We Will Rock You’, which played to packed out audiences and has been nominated for two National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) awards.
But now it is the senior section’s time to shine, with well-known local faces such as Luke Williams (Seymour), Alys Le Moignan (Audrey), Chelsea Viveash (Audrey II/The Plant) and Kerrigan Heffernan (Mr Mushnik) set to return to the fray.
The three street urchins, or ‘Ronettes’, named Crystal, Ronette, and Chiffon will be played by the talented trio of Sian Hollister, Meg Trinder, and Cath Noakes.
Newcomer to the society Alex Brown is definitely one to watch out for as he takes on the role of Orin the dentist.
With a strong ensemble cast, laugh out loud moment and plenty of well-known songs, this is a show not to be missed.
The creative team for this production is Kira Bissex, Ash Phillips, Alys Le Moignan and Meg Trinder, whose vision will transform Clarence Hall into an otherworldly space!
AAODS Chairperson Meg Trinder said: “The cast and creative team are working really hard to pull this show together.
“It’s an amazing feeling having our senior section back together for our first show since 2019 - it’s going to be one to remember!”