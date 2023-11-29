This December, AAODS Juniors make a festive return to Crickhowell’s Clarence Hall with their rendition of Elf Jr the Musical, inspired by the beloved holiday film.
This uproarious comedy follows the journey of Buddy the Elf as he embarks on a quest to discover his true identity.
The talented cast of AAODS Juniors led by the returning Production Team of Tom Mogford, Meg Trinder and Alys LeMoignan-Williams have dedicated their efforts to rehearsals since August, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to share the joyous production with audiences.
Performances will take place from Tuesday, December 12, to Saturday, December 16, at Crickhowell’s Clarence Hall.
For an added delight, Wednesday and Thursday’s performances will feature a special VIP guest appearance.
AAODS has successfully convinced Santa to take a break from his busy schedule to meet audiences before the show, promising an unforgettable experience for all.
Secure your tickets online through Ticketsource, or visit Bookish in Crickhowell or Cable News in Abergavenny to join in the festive fun.