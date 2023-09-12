On September, 16, Forget Me Not Productions will be performing at the Borough Theatre, in an event that is perfect for all musical theatre lovers.
Titled: ‘One Day More’, the charity show will feature fan-favourites from Les Miserables, Miss Saigon and many other hit musicals by the musical pairing of Schonberg and Boublil.
All proceeds will be going to the Alzheimer’s Society in memory of Richard Stephens, a stalwart of the Abergavenny amateur theatre community.
Forget Me Not Productions was first set up during the COVID lockdown by Abergavenny local: Cait Davies, in memory of her father Richard, who passed in 2019 to Dementia.
Cait began posting a ‘Song a Day’ on the Facebook page, coinciding with a JustGiving page, in the hope of aiding those affected by Dementia to live in their community without fear or prejudice.
As the page grew in popularity, Cait began enlisting the help of her friends; who would send videos for Cait to duet with.
Cait later held an online concert in June, 2020, which was available to the public via Zoom. Cait recruited friends and theatre performers from up and down the country, with all funds raised going to Alzheimer’s Society.
Since, Cait and fellow members of Forget Me Not Productions have been keen to get back on stage and perform.
This production was a long-time in the making, with it originally planned for 2022; before being pushed back to September, 2023 due to refurbishments at the Borough Theatre.
The cast of 36, including 18 youth performers, have been tirelessly working since July; with many travelling from Newport, Hereford, Pontypool and Brynmawr.
Cait, who is acting Musical Director (as well as performing) said: “This has been a real collaborative effort and the show itself has become a community project. I just want to say a massive thank you to all the cast members, who have given up their Friday evenings to rehearse and put everything into making the show what it is.”
When asked what audience members can look forward to, Cait hinted that the final number is a particular highlight.
All donations from ticket sales and collections (that will be held on the night) will go towards Alzheimer’s Society.
A raffle will also be held, the star prize being tickets to the Wizard of Oz at the Wales Millenium, which was kindly donated by a cast member’s parent. Tickets for the raffle are still available on Forget Me Not’s Facebook page.
Alternatively, if you are unable to make the show but would like to contribute, the charity concert’s Just Giving page is available here.
The show marks a bright beginning for the organisation and busy season for cast members, as many will be coming back together at the end of the month for Chess the Musical as part of ‘Abergavenny Star Players’. The show will be taking place on September, 28 and 29 with all proceeds going towards St Davids Hospice... watch this space!