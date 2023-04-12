The Living with Dementia Society is back with another Fundraising Fun Run and Family Day, following last year’s incredible success - bigger and better than ever!
The day of activities will take place on Monday, May 1 at The Rectory Hotel, Llangattock, starting at 11am.
After the Fun Run, an afternoon of children’s games will be organized by Gareth James, Crickhowell Rugby Club, and Crickhowell Football Club.
The event will also feature a fairy tale book reading, fairy stone hunt, as well as a children’s fairies and ugly bugs fancy dress competition, which big kids are welcome to join too!
Families will get the opportunity to Enjoy the car, BBQ, DJ, and a lineup of great entertainers, including the hilarious Human Fruit Machine.
Various stalls will be at the event, with just a few spaces left for those interested in running a stall.
Please contact Suzan at 07876085769 or email [email protected] as soon as possible to secure your spot and to participate in the Fun Run for both children and adults, please email Julie Cashell at [email protected]