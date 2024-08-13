Get ready for a month filled with exciting events in and around Abergavenny, from community gatherings and book launches to fun competitions and live performances. Here is a selection!
What: Community Garden Open Day; enjoy light refreshments, stone painting and possibly huge prizes by entering the raffle!
Date: Thursday, August 15
Time: 1pm (onwards)
Location: Abergavenny Youth and Community Education Centre, Old Hereford Road, NP7 6EL
What: Bingo! Bingo returns, with Caller Mike Davies taking to the stage to raise funds for the Clarence Hall’s refurbishment. Tickets £10 to include a bingo book of six games, a pen and your first drink! Contact Mike on 07590 391761 to pre-book your tickets.
Date: Thursday, August 15
Time: 7pm
Location: The Clarence Hall, Beaufort St, Crickhowell NP8 1BN
What: Book Launch of Take a Walk on the W·I·L·D® Side by Robyn Harris; this free session will be filled with insightful discussions, a peek into the stories and wisdom within the book, and plenty of opportunities to ask questions and connect with like-minded souls.
Date: Saturday, August 17
Time: 10.30am - 12.30pm
Location: Abergavenny Library, The Town Hall, Cross Street, Abergavenny NP7 5HD
What: Pub Game Olympics; Usk’s first all age pub Olympics that invites people of all ages. Compete in four Olympic events, including: shuffleboard, rink hook toss, bagatelle and jenga. Just £1 per entry, no booking required.
Date: Saturday, August 17
Time: 5pm - 7pm
Location: Lines Taproom And Noddfa, 37a Bridge St, Usk NP15 1BQ
What: Full moon celebration; hosted by Twinkle’s Abergavenny, the session will include a guided meditation, a short ceremonial music session, a chance for you to choose a crystal relating to this months moon. Spaces are limited, to book your ticket, contact Twinkle’s Abergavenny via Facebook or emailing [email protected].
Date: Sunday, August 18
Time: 6pm
Location: 5 Monk Street, Abergavenny
What: ABBA tribute act; the Award winning Kiss The Teacher ABBA Tribute Band are due to perform all of ABBA's greatest and most memorable hits. Book tickets (£10 pp) via https://www.ents24.com/usk-events/royal-british-legion/kiss-the-teacher-abba-tribute-band/6995118
Date: Sunday, August 25
Time: 8pm
Location: Royal British Legion, Old Market Street, Usk NP15 1AL
What: Picnic in the park, Abergavenny Town Council are delighted to invite you all to join them for an afternoon’s free entertainment in Bailey Park.
Date: Monday, August 26
Time: 1pm-4pm
Location: Bailey Park, 1 Park Ln, Abergavenny NP7 5SS