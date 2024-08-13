Get ready for a month filled with exciting events in and around Abergavenny, from community gatherings and book launches to fun competitions and live performances. Here is a selection!

What: Community Garden Open Day; enjoy light refreshments, stone painting and possibly huge prizes by entering the raffle!

Date: Thursday, August 15

Time: 1pm (onwards)

Location: Abergavenny Youth and Community Education Centre, Old Hereford Road, NP7 6EL

What: Bingo! Bingo returns, with Caller Mike Davies taking to the stage to raise funds for the Clarence Hall’s refurbishment. Tickets £10 to include a bingo book of six games, a pen and your first drink! Contact Mike on 07590 391761 to pre-book your tickets. 

Date: Thursday, August 15

Time: 7pm

Location: The Clarence Hall, Beaufort St, Crickhowell NP8 1BN

What: Book Launch of Take a Walk on the W·I·L·D® Side by Robyn Harris; this free session will be filled with insightful discussions, a peek into the stories and wisdom within the book, and plenty of opportunities to ask questions and connect with like-minded souls.

Date: Saturday, August 17

Time: 10.30am - 12.30pm

Location: Abergavenny Library, The Town Hall, Cross Street, Abergavenny NP7 5HD

What: Pub Game Olympics; Usk’s first all age pub Olympics that invites people of all ages. Compete in four Olympic events, including: shuffleboard, rink hook toss, bagatelle and jenga. Just £1 per entry, no booking required.

Date: Saturday, August 17

Time: 5pm - 7pm

Location: Lines Taproom And Noddfa, 37a Bridge St, Usk NP15 1BQ

What: Full moon celebration; hosted by Twinkle’s Abergavenny, the session will include a guided meditation, a short ceremonial music session, a chance for you to choose a crystal relating to this months moon. Spaces are limited, to book your ticket, contact Twinkle’s Abergavenny via Facebook or emailing [email protected].

Date: Sunday, August 18 

Time: 6pm

Location: 5 Monk Street, Abergavenny

What: ABBA tribute act; the Award winning Kiss The Teacher ABBA Tribute Band are due to perform all of ABBA's greatest and most memorable hits. Book tickets (£10 pp) via https://www.ents24.com/usk-events/royal-british-legion/kiss-the-teacher-abba-tribute-band/6995118

Date: Sunday, August 25

Time: 8pm

Location: Royal British Legion, Old Market Street, Usk NP15 1AL

What: Picnic in the park, Abergavenny Town Council are delighted to invite you all to join them for an afternoon’s free entertainment in Bailey Park.

Date: Monday, August 26

Time: 1pm-4pm

Location: Bailey Park, 1 Park Ln, Abergavenny NP7 5SS