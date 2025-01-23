If you enjoy walking in the hills and are perhaps a little anxious venturing out alone, or you want to meet up with like-minded people, a series of taster walks organised by the Friends of the Brecon Beacons could be for you
Most months, taster walks, guided by qualified leaders will be included in The Society’s walking programmes. Most of the taster walks will be within the Brecon Beacons National Park, and all are welcome to book onto a walk using the online booking form which can be found by visiting - https://breconbeaconsparksociety.org .
Many of those who’ve taken up the offer of a free walk have gone on to join the Society at a cost of £20.