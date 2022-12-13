‘The Magic of Christmas’ came to Abergavenny in the form of a floral demonstration on Thursday 8th December by National Demonstrator Emily Broomhead.
Held at the Priory Centre, the event was a huge success, welcoming a full house of members and friends of Abergavenny Flower Arrangement Society.
Emily depicted her interpretation of Christmas through imaginative and skilful flower arrangements, holding her audience enthralled. As all good demonstrators she also shared her tips, skills and tricks on how to enhance the abilities of her audience. She was met with great praise, receiving a standing ovation.