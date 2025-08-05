The UK Green Party focusses on environmental issues, social justice, and sustainability and was founded in 1973. It has since grown steadily in influence, particularly as climate change has become a more urgent concern. The party advocates for renewable energy, public transport investment, and policies to protect nature and biodiversity. It also supports social equality, universal basic income, and proportional representation in elections. The party currently has four serving MPs and also holds seats in local councils and the London Assembly. It aims to appeal to voters seeking bold action on climate and a fairer, more sustainable society, emphasizing long-term solutions over short-term political gains.