SUPERMARKET Morrisons has resubmitted plans for electric vehicle charging stations at its Abergavenny store.
It has applied for planning permission for the creation of a charging zone in the car park at its store in King Street which would be next to the area where there are already two electric vehicle charging stations, which will be removed.
An earlier application, submitted to Monmouthshire County Council, in April had been withdrawn later that month. It was originally planned to include chargers, canopy cover, low voltage panel and associated works.
The firm has since made a new application, for the four new charging stations, in the same area of the car park.
Morrisons, which has claimed it provides the UK’s largest supermarket network of ‘next generation’ rapid electric charging points for electric vehicles, had the previous chargers installed in 2021, allowing customers to charge the majority of cars from flat to full battery in under 45 minutes.