Electric Vehicles on the rise

Electric vehicle drivers in Cornwall may need to see a few more public charging points like this one installed around the county before their ‘range anxiety’ is assuaged. ( Picture: Photo 172948071 © Jeanette Teare | Dreamstime.com )

The number of electric vehicles in Monmouthshire rose by over 75 per cent last year, new figures show.

The Government is aiming to entirely phase out petrol and diesel-powered cars by 2030, with battery electric vehicles planned to account for all car sales by 2035.

Auto Trader said the recent surge is positive, but that electric cars are still too expensive for many people to make the switch from petrol and diesel-powered vehicles.

Department for Transport figures show there were 446 battery-electric vehicles in Monmouthshire at the end of last year – up from 246 at the end of 2020, an 81 per cent rise.

It meant 200 electric vehicles were newly registered in 2021 – more than double the 92 the year before.

Across the UK, the number of electric vehicles on the roads almost doubled, increasing by 94 per cent from 215,000 at the end of 2020 to 420,000 last year.

On average, an electric car will emit around one-third less carbon dioxide than an equivalent petrol or diesel car, Transport & Environment, a European clean transport campaign group, says.