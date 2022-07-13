Eisteddfod celebrates long awaited return to the stage

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the annual Abergavenny Eisteddfod and Gala Concert took place at the Methodist Church, Castle Road in Abergavenny.

It brought competitors from far and wide and it has to be said that the Committee was delighted with the numbers that came to give the Eisteddfod great success.

This year they had competitors from the age of 15 years plus, and the adjudicator, Joanne Thomas commented that it had been a delight and pleasure to adjudicate competitions of such high standard, and congratulated all competitors that competed.

The prelims were held in the afternoon, on June 25 and the winners performed in the evening, which was well attended by a very appreciative audience who were entertained by a high standard of singing.

The Committee who organise Abergavenny Eisteddfod would like to express their grateful thanks to Janette Masochist and Chris Lovegrove for accompanying the competitors both in the prelims and Gala Concert.

The compère for the evening was Dr. Elin Jones, who kept both competitors and audience entertained with her short stories and comments which gave a superb flow to the evening.

All winners receive a written adjudication and a money prize.

The Committee is very grateful to The Abergavenny Rotary, Abergavenny Town Council, Gwenynen Gwent and Merched y Wawr Y Fenni for their continued financial sponsorship which is used to finance the prizes.