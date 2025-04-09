Cadw is gearing up for an exciting spring with a full schedule of events and activities planned across its historic monuments for the Easter school holidays.
Whether hunting for Easter eggs, following bunny trails, stepping back in time with medieval reenactments, or learning new skills at circus training workshops, there's something designed for everyone over the Easter break. The events provide fun, adventure, and educational experiences to visitors of all ages.
Head of Cadw, Gwilym Hughes, said: “The Easter holidays is the perfect time for families to get out, and explore the rich history and stories right on their own doorstep. We wanted to create an action-packed schedule of events that not only helps families to enjoy quality time together but also inspires a sense of pride and curiosity about Welsh heritage.
“Children go free with any adult membership, which offers great value for families looking to make the most of multiple visits and events throughout the year. Members enjoy unlimited access to 132 historical locations across Wales year-round, along with exclusive discounts at gift shops and similar attractions across the UK.”
Here’s a taste of what’s on offer across some of the most popular Cadw locations in south/mid Wales this spring:
- Petrus Rabbit Trail, Caerleon Roman Baths
Each day from Saturday, April 12 to Sunday, April 27, 10am-4pm
Hop down to Caerleon Roman Baths and help Petrus Rabbit find all his friends that are hidden along a winding trail through one of just three permanent legionary fortresses remaining in Britain.
- Easter Codebreaker, Chepstow Castle
Each day from Monday, April 14 to Sunday, April, 20 10am-4pm
Step into the shoes of a medieval codebreaker at Chepstow Castle, the oldest surviving post-Roman stone fortification in Britain. Families will be busy searching for clues to uncover the hidden secrets within the castle walls.
- Tretower’s Easter Quest, Tretower Court and Castle
Saturday April 19 to Monday, April 21 , 10am-4pm
Join the trail set up by the bunnies at Tretower Court and Castle, a two-in-one architectural wonder. Explore the charming grounds and follow the clues to complete the quest. Those who can are in with a chance to win a tasty treat!
- Bunny Trails and Easter Tales, Blaenafon Ironworks
Each day from Friday, April 18 to Friday, April 25, 10am-4pm
Visitors can follow the Easter Egg trail at Blaenafon Ironworks, uncovering hidden eggs and learning fascinating stories about its rich industrial heritage. Don’t miss the opportunity to listen to some wonderful tales about Welsh Easter traditions with the storyteller on 18, 19 and 21 April too!
For more information about the events taking place this month, visit Cadw's official website: https://cadw.gov.wales/