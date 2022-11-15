Efa makes the cut
A 15-YEAR-OLD member of Abergavenny ladies netball team has been selected for Celtic Dragons Under 17s and the Welsh under 17s team.
Efa Thomas has secured her place in these teams despite being two years younger than the rest of the team.
She is currently playing in Abergavenny ladies A team in the premier division in her first proper season out of youth netball while also attending Crickhowell High School.
A spokesperson from her netball club said on social media: “Efa’s talent is undeniable, we are so pleased to see Efa getting the recognition she deserves.
“She has left us speechless with her level of maturity and passion to always want to give more.
“We can’t wait to be sat courtside cheering this lovely lady on, Efa is destined for amazing things and we can’t wait to see her put her hard work and determination into play flying that else flag.”
A spokesperson from the PE department at her school said: “Efa-Mair was clearly a talented young athlete right from the start.
“She has the ability to go far in whichever sport she chooses.
“Her effort and attitude in all she does is exemplary and it has been an absolute pleasure to have worked with her and watch her grow.
“She’s a very mature and hardworking young lady and we are very proud of her.”
