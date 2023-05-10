Children, young people and guests joined a steel signing ceremony on the site of the new King Henry VIII 3-19 School building in Abergavenny.
The signed steel will form part of the building’s structure for future generations to discover in many years to come.
Cllr. Martyn Groucutt, Cabinet Member for Education said: “This ceremony is a great next step in King Henry VIII 3-19 School’s build journey.
"It’s amazing how the structure is taking shape in this stunning location – it will be such a wonderful learning environment for children.
"This fabulous school is going to be the first carbon neutral 3-19 school in Wales.
“We believe that every child should have access to a great education, regardless of background, so that they have real choices in life.
"We believe that every lesson counts, every pupil matters, and that every pupil should feel valued as an individual.
“This fully integrated 3 - 19 school will embrace the transformative power of through-schools to improve the educational experience and outcomes for all pupils.”
Jonathan Watson, Head Teacher added: “Our vision is for our pupils, in this wonderful community, to make rapid progress and achieve academic excellence in an environment of love and care.
“Our school will be a strong family where expectations are high, values are positive, and children are treasured.
"Our goal is to equip our pupils with the knowledge, character, and learning power, to achieve top grades in their qualifications and to lead successful lives.
“We will work tirelessly to ensure our school, in this beautiful location is a happy place where every pupil feels a real sense of belonging.”
Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language, said: "I am pleased to see this project underway, which Welsh Government has helped fund.
"The school will be the first net zero carbon 3-19 school in Wales and supports our ambition to become net zero by 2050.
"I look forward to seeing the high quality facilities and opportunities this sustainable school will offer pupils next year.”
Rob Williams, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “Creating high-quality, sustainable facilities is something our team prides itself on and being able to work with the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme alongside the local community and students has been immensely rewarding.
"This school is a further example of our commitment to increasing school places and ensuring children receive the best chance to reach their full potential through the environments in which they learn.
“The steel signing marks an important landmark in delivering King Henry VIII 3-19 School and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with the council, SEWSCAP framework, school and local community.
"We are always eager to engage with the school outside of site visits and walks, so it was fantastic to also be a part of the recent time capsule event which saw students play a role in this chapter of the school’s history.”