Congratulations to the 19 students who will be taking up their Oxbridge places, 9 at Oxford and 10 at Cambridge. The College is also delighted to celebrate the success of our students who have secured degree apprenticeships with national and international companies. These include Samworth Brothers (Food Science and Technology) and Airbus (Aerospace Engineering). Josh D, a former Tenbury High Ormiston Academy student, has secured an apprenticeship with Newsquest at the Hereford Times to pursue a career in Journalism, he is celebrating A*BB and said “HSFC has given me the tools I need to achieve”. Chloe P, previously of St Mary’s RC High School, is thrilled with her results as they meet the entry requirements for the Police Constable Apprenticeship she intends to apply for.