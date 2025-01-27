A popular deputy head has left Monmouth for a new appointment in one of Norfolk's top schools.
Senior Deputy Head Academic at the Haberdashers’ Monmouth School, Emma Arrand, has been appointed as the new head of Wymondham College, the largest state boarding school in the country.
She will take on her new role in September 2025 after having been with the school for 13 years.
She began at Monmouth in 2009 as coordinator of learning, teaching and literacy, then after 4 years of housemaster at the school’s Severn House she became full time Head of English in 2018.
In 2023, she was made Deputy Head Academic having taught at the school for 13 years.
The school’s website said that Ms Arrand had been an English teacher across the key stages, in both the independent and state sector, for 18 years and achieved Fellowship of the Chartered College of Teachers in 2022.
Of her new appointment, Ms Arrand said : "From my first visit to Wymondham College, I was hugely impressed by the warm, positive and industrious atmosphere.
"It is an outstanding school with a wonderful ethos and I am delighted that I will become part of the college community from September."
It comes against the backdrop of a warning of further redundancies at Monmouth school following the Chancellor’s VAT raid on public school fees after a letter sent out by Executive Head Simon Dorman warned it would have a significant impact on the school budget.
The two senior schools merged recently to form one single co-ed school on the campus of the former Monmouth School for Boys.
Former Sports Minister under Margaret Thatcher and British Olympic Association chairman Colin Moynihan, who oversaw and drove the amalgamation as chairman of governors, has now stepped down and is replaced by former Monmouth School headmaster Tim Haynes.