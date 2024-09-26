THE Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, visited Caldicot School on Wednesday (September 25), to attend the Post 16 Network in partnership with E-sgol, which aims to expand education opportunities through online learning.
The Cabinet Secretary's visit showcased the innovative learning program implemented across the county through the E-sgol project, which is being run in Monmouthshire secondary schools and allows learners to access a wider range of courses.
Launched initially four years ago in Mid-Wales, E-sgol has expanded its reach to cover schools across Wales.
The online learning platform facilitates collaboration among learners, enabling them to engage and learn with teachers from different educational institutions.
During the visit, the Cabinet Secretary for Education participated in a Spanish lesson with learners from Caldicot School, led by a teacher from Monmouth Comprehensive School.
She took the opportunity to interact with the learners and gain insights into their virtual learning experiences.
Accompanying the Cabinet Secretary on the visit was Monmouthshire County Council Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, who noted: "It was a privilege to welcome the Cabinet Secretary to Caldicot School and showcase the incredible work the school does to provide courses for the learners.
“E-sgol provides us with an opportunity to allow our learners to partake in courses that may not be available to them within their school.
“Using the latest technology, we can now provide them with access to learning and networking opportunities with learners from other parts of the county and beyond.
"Thanks to grants through the Welsh Government and E-sgol, Monmouthshire County Council has invested in state-of-the-art equipment, including advanced laptops and interactive whiteboards, fostering a truly immersive and collaborative learning environment for teachers and students.”
The e-sgol project aims to expand opportunities for post-14 and post-16 learners to study courses that would not otherwise be available to them.