Other groups winning funding include food waste programme Tasty Not Wasty which has been given has £35,000 to expand its community fridge and pay-as-you -feel cafe while mental health support group Torfaen Talks has £20,000 to offer pay-what-you-can counselling, mental health drop-in sessions, and group activities to reduce loneliness. It already produces a podcast and aims to generate advertising revenue from it as well as from counselling and training fees.