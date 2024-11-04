AN eco shop plan in Blaenavon has been awarded £40,000 as part of a clutch of projects in Torfaen which have won UK Government funding.
A total of £350,182 is being allocated from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund to eight organisations as part of an effort by Torfaen Borough Council to support charities and community groups becoming social enterprises.
BB Sustainable Tourism will use the grant to support the opening of a second retail shop in Blaenavon offering local and eco-conscious products, and provide wholesale options for business members as part of a circular economy where revenue is generated and spent locally.
The community interest company already has a shop in Brecon town centre which aims to promote Bannau Brycheiniog National Park with a range of eco-friendly products and merchandise from locally based companies like Black Mountains Preserves, Penderyn Distillery, Aber Valley and Da Mhíle
Other groups winning funding include food waste programme Tasty Not Wasty which has been given has £35,000 to expand its community fridge and pay-as-you -feel cafe while mental health support group Torfaen Talks has £20,000 to offer pay-what-you-can counselling, mental health drop-in sessions, and group activities to reduce loneliness. It already produces a podcast and aims to generate advertising revenue from it as well as from counselling and training fees.