SIX-FOOT tall ducks crossing the main road isn’t something you see every weekend in Powys.
But that’s exactly what Crickhowell’s residents and visitors witnessed last weekend when the town’s Rotarians dressed up to promote the upcoming duck race.
The town went positively ‘quackers’ last weekend when the human ducks took to High Street on Saturday, July 8.
The annual duck race takes place in August, when ducks - the small and rubber kind - are released into the River Usk. T
his year’s main event is on Saturday, August 26. Starting from midday, the celebration includes a range of fun events including astronomic solar observations courtesy of the Heads of the Valleys Astronomical Society, a Pimms stand, a bar serving cold drinks and a BBQ. A wide range of other stalls are also expected.
The event’s organiser Brian Brookshaw said: “Look out for further press and social media announcements between now and August 26!”
The Rotary Club has been adopting a joint approach to the duck race fundraising in the town since the Covid pandemic. Each year net proceeds are shared with other local charities and good causes on a 50-50 basis.
Proceeds are shared based on each charity’s share of customer nominations. The charities undertake their own sales campaigns and the whole effort combines successfully to build the fortunes of those participating. This year the beneficiaries are Cancer Research Wales, Crickhowell Football Club, Crickhowell Volunteer Bureau, and Powys Young Carers.
Crickhowell Rotary, for its part, utilises funds raised for other local community needs, national and international charities and disaster response.
Commenting on the club’s approach President Dave Treasure said: “It is something of which the club and its members can feel justly proud as the effort is multi- dimensional and seeks to benefit and involve other worthy causes in our area.
“Anyone who is interested in joining such activities should contact me by email at [email protected] please.”