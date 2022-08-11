Drop in visits to A&E at the Wye Valley Trust last month

Drop in visits to A&E at the Wye Valley Trust last monthNHS England figures show 6,041 patients visited A&E at Wye Valley NHS Trust in July.
Fewer patients visited A&E at the Wye Valley Trust last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
That was a drop of 1% on the 6,102 visits recorded during June, and 2% lower than the 6,180 patients seen in July 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 5,139 visits to A&E departments run by the Wye Valley Trust.
All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.
At Wye Valley NHS Trust:
In July:
- There were 70 booked appointments, down from 135 in June
- 57% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
- 542 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 9% of patients
- Of those, 318 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:
- The median time to treatment was 61 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
- Around 5% of patients left before being treated