Monmouthshire County Council are hosting a series of drop-in sessions around the county for young people who may be unsure about their future.
Running through the last week of October, sessions will be held at Caldicot Hub between 10am and 3pm on Monday Otober 17, Monmouth Hub at the same time on Tuesday October 28, Abergavenny Youth and Community Centre, also on Tuesday October, 28 and Chepstow Hub on Wednesday October 29.
“This national program will allow us to collect information that can help us plan our initiatives and organise the support that young people are looking for.”
