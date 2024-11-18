This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will start with light drizzle and a temperature of 10°C.
In the afternoon, the drizzle will continue, and the temperature will slightly increase to 11°C.
Tomorrow morning will bring a change, with sunny weather and a cooler temperature of 4°C.
By the afternoon, the sky will become overcast, and the temperature will remain steady at 4°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler compared to today, with a maximum temperature of 4°C.
Over the next few days, the weather trend in Abergavenny will shift towards partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging around 5°C in the daytime.
Temperatures at night will drop to 0°C.
The following day will see overcast skies with temperatures staying around 2°C throughout the day and night.
Subsequently, moderate snow is expected with the temperature peaking at 4°C.
This period will also experience a significant drop in temperature during the early hours, reaching as low as -1°C.
