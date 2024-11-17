This morning in Abergavenny, there will be moderate rain nearby, with the temperature around 9°C.
In the afternoon, the sky will clear up, maintaining the temperature at 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect light drizzle, slightly warmer with temperatures around 10°C.
The afternoon will continue with light drizzle, and the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and drizzly throughout the day, with temperatures ranging from 10°C to 11°C.
In the next few days, the general trend shows a significant drop in temperature.
The mornings will start cloudy with temperatures as low as 1°C, moving to sunny spells by midday and reaching up to 5°C.
However, the weather will turn overcast again with temperatures dropping to around 2°C, accompanied by light snow in the afternoons and evenings.
Temperatures over these days will fluctuate between 1°C and 5°C.
This article was automatically generated