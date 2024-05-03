This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 8°C.
There will be no rain to speak of, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to a cool 9°C.
However, there will be a change in conditions as we can expect some scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning, the day will start off a bit warmer than today with temperatures around 10°C.
Again, there will be no rain in the morning so it will be a dry start to the day.
In the afternoon, temperatures will continue to rise to a slightly warmer 12°C.
Despite the increase in temperature, there will be no rain to worry about.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at 9°C.
There will be some scattered showers throughout the week, so keep that in mind when planning your days.
