This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 13°C with a cloudy sky overhead.

There's no sign of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.

As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 14°C.

However, scattered showers are expected, so don't forget to pack a raincoat if you're heading out.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, we can expect similar conditions to today with the temperature around 14°C and a very cloudy sky.

There's a slight chance of rain, but nothing to worry about.

In the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a warmer 16°C.

Once again, scattered showers are predicted, so keep that raincoat handy.

For the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at 13°C.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the week, so it looks like the raincoat will be a wardrobe staple.

Stay dry, Abergavenny!

