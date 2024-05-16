This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 13°C with a cloudy sky overhead.
There's no sign of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 14°C.
However, scattered showers are expected, so don't forget to pack a raincoat if you're heading out.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, we can expect similar conditions to today with the temperature around 14°C and a very cloudy sky.
There's a slight chance of rain, but nothing to worry about.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a warmer 16°C.
Once again, scattered showers are predicted, so keep that raincoat handy.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at 13°C.
Scattered showers are expected throughout the week, so it looks like the raincoat will be a wardrobe staple.
Stay dry, Abergavenny!
