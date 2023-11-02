This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and rain.
The temperature will be around 8°C.
There will be a fair amount of precipitation, so don't forget your umbrella.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 7°C.
The rain will continue, though it will be less than in the morning.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the weather will be similar to today's morning conditions.
The temperature will remain at 8°C but without any precipitation.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 9°C.
There will be a slight chance of scattered showers.
In general, for the next few days, the temperature will stay constant at 8°C.
Expect a mix of sun and rain throughout the period.
