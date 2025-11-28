A MAN has been charged over a fatal collision involving a quad bike on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road earlier this year.

Twenty-year-old Ethan Powell, from Brynmawr, was pronounced dead on the westbound carriageway between Rhymney and Dowlais at around 4.50am on Saturday, May 31, where a quad bike was found overturned near the road.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old man, from Merthyr, has since been charged with causing death by driving, driving without a license and insurance, perverting the course of justice and failing to stop after a road accident.

“Five other men, aged 34, 37, 42, 44 and 45 – all of whom except one were also from Merthyr – have been released with no further action.

“The male charged with the offences has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear in court next January.”