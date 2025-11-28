A MAN has been charged over a fatal collision involving a quad bike on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road earlier this year.
Twenty-year-old Ethan Powell, from Brynmawr, was pronounced dead on the westbound carriageway between Rhymney and Dowlais at around 4.50am on Saturday, May 31, where a quad bike was found overturned near the road.
“Five other men, aged 34, 37, 42, 44 and 45 – all of whom except one were also from Merthyr – have been released with no further action.
“The male charged with the offences has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear in court next January.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.