Drink-drive killer’s sentence not to be reviewed

Martin Newman was jailed for nine years and four months in April ( Pic from Gwent Police )

A drink and drug driver who killed two children in a crash on the M4 will not have his sentence reviewed, the Attorney General has confirmed last week.

Martin Newman was jailed for nine years for causing the deaths of siblings Gracie Ann and Jayden Lee Lucas in a crash on the M4 in Newport on February 5 2022.

Jayden Lee, aged three, and sister Gracie Ann, aged four, from Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, were travelling from a birthday party when the family’s car was hit by Newman’s van on 5 February.

Newman, 41, from Croeserw, Neath Port Talbot, was found to have been drinking red wine at the wheel, and also had cocaine in his system.

Following his sentencing in Cardiff Crown Court in April, the Lucas family called for Newman’s sentence to be reviewed by the court of appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentences scheme.

However this week it was confirmed that their request to review Newman’s prison term had been rejected by the Attorney General.

A spokesperson from the Attorney General’s Office said:

“The Solicitor General was shocked and deeply saddened by this case, and wishes to extend his sympathies to the family of Gracie-Ann and Jayden-Lee Lucas.”