The next highest price turned out to be one of several surprise results when a tatty antique Chinese carpet made £1,950 against a significantly lower estimate. Another item which also sailed way over estimate (although not quite so surprisingly) was an early 19th century Italian alabaster model of the Colosseum which sold for £1,350 against an estimate of £150/£200. Other collectable items which made four figures included a very fine diorama of a locksmith’s workshop which had caused great excitement with staff when it was consigned for sale at the last minute.