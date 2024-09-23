Smiths Auctions in Newent had a very exciting two day sale on September 19-20 with a number of dramatic results. The overall hammer total was just a sniff under £100,000 with private and trade buyers having to fight hard to secure their wanted lots.
The success of the sale was mainly due to the fantastic selection of good quality and interesting antiques which came from a number of local country house properties. With a large number of ‘rather arty’ and eclectic lots it attracted a substantial number of bidders both across the UK but also from around the world.
Top price of the sale was the £3,700 paid for a Breitling Avenger Seawolf watch made exclusively in a limited edition of just four hundred for GCHQ staff in 2014. The watch attracted a variety of commission and online bidders and was eventually purchased by a gentleman in Derbyshire against a local private buyer. Other watches also sold strongly with an Omega gold plated Seasmaster De Ville with an attractive black dial and in excellent condition making £700 against a £300/£500 estimate.
The next highest price turned out to be one of several surprise results when a tatty antique Chinese carpet made £1,950 against a significantly lower estimate. Another item which also sailed way over estimate (although not quite so surprisingly) was an early 19th century Italian alabaster model of the Colosseum which sold for £1,350 against an estimate of £150/£200. Other collectable items which made four figures included a very fine diorama of a locksmith’s workshop which had caused great excitement with staff when it was consigned for sale at the last minute.
The Edwardian showpiece was dated 1905 and displayed an unbelievably detailed working model of all the tools and equipment involved in the locksmith’s trade. The item was given an enticing estimate of £300/£500 but advertised widely online and in trade magazines to ensure it reached its full potential when it also sold online to a buyer in Manchester for £1,350.
The furniture section of the sale sold selectively with buyers keen to purchase several items of early country furniture whist an American buyer chose to stick with a classic mahogany Chippendale style bookcase and secretaire chest on chest. He will obviously have to arrange shipping to his home in Florida in addition to the hammer price and commission. A fine early 17th century oak coffer with profuse carved decoration sold for £820 against a £200/£400 estimate but a number of antique dining chairs failed to find buyers as formal dining room furniture remains one of the trickiest areas of the market.
The jewellery and silver section of the sale proved to be extremely buoyant throughout with fast and furious bidding causing most items to exceed or even double their estimates. An antique ring set with a rose cut diamond in pear form surround sold for £900 against a modest £300/£400 estimate whilst a fine Indian ruby and high grade gold pendant made £1,250 against a £600/£800 estimate. Antique and unusual jewellery
items seem to be leading the market at present and a large French 18ct gold bee brooch made £820 whilst a delicate early 19th century garnet costume necklace in need of repair made £560 against a £30/£50 estimate. Modern jewellery items also sell well, particularly with local private buyers whilst the more unusual antique items tend to sell to the London antique trade for repair and then re-sale to wealthy collectors. Antique and vintage costume jewellery, silver and gold jewellery priced under £100 also find an eager audience of buyers, all keen to find affordable jewellery which is perfect for gifts or occasional treats.
The silver section featured a fantastic selection of small silver collectables including decorative miniature boxes, vinaigrettes, vesta cases and even a pair of novelty silver and enamel owl form cruets all sold extremely well.
Smiths Auctions are now very keen to promote their November sale which it is hoped will do even better on the lead up to Christmas. The sale includes a wide range of antiques and collectables as well as having a specialist section for jewellery, gold and silver. Entries are invited by appointment – please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk