An Independent councillor who won her seat at a by-election last year has been elected Mayor of Usk.
Cllr Diane Richards, who is also an Honorary Burgess of The Town and former Responsible Finance Officer at Usk Town Council was elected Mayor at the AGM on May 12.
She brings with her a deep commitment to public service, a passion for community engagement, and a strong track record of leadership within the town.
She was elected unanimously at the AGM of the council, where fellow councillors expressed their full support and confidence in her ability to lead Usk in the coming year.
“It is an honour to serve as Mayor of Usk,” said Cllr Richards. “I’m looking forward to working closely with residents, community groups, and local businesses to build on our town’s strengths and support a bright and inclusive future for all.”
Cllr Richards succeeds Cllr Kay Peacock, and is expected to focus her mayoral year on community wellbeing, local initiatives, and further civic pride.
Usk Town Council extends its warmest congratulations to Cllr Richards and looks forward to a successful and productive year under her leadership.