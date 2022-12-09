Motorists and passengers carelessly throwing out fast food remnants and drink containers have been criticised for despoiling the countryside.
Their discarded litter has yet again been found in the lanes around Abergavenny during the latest community clean up by volunteer litter pickers.
Fourteen volunteers from Keep Abergavenny Tidy (KAT) turned out on the usual first Tuesday of the month and collected 19 orange bags and one purple.
After meeting up in St John’s Square, they spread out through the town centre while others went as far as the railway station and one litter picker concentrated on the lanes around Llanvetherine.
“It was clear that cigarette packets with stubs inside, drink cans, plastic bottles, cider cans, McDonald wrappings and coffee cups were thrown out of cars in the lanes outside the town, said KAT coordinator Helen Trevor Davies.
“The litter pickers I spoke say that the amount of littering is the same but that litter pickers are keeping on top of it.
“Much public support is shown when we are out and about and it was great to welcome a new recruit,” she said.
If you are interested in keeping the community tidy, please contact the coordinator by email on [email protected]
Alternatively, check the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AberLitter/, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/aber_litter/ or Twitter @KeepAbergTidy.