TODAY (Shrove Tuesday) will see hundreds of people up and down the country taking out their frying pan, mixing up some batter and making pancakes.
When you are looking forward to a delicious, warm pancake, sprinkled with lemon juice and sugar, fire safety may not be at the forefront of your mind! However, cooking with hot oil can lead to devastating fires, with a very high proportion of fires resulting in injuries.
Emma Roberts, head of prevention at Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, said, “Making pancakes can be lots of fun for the whole family, however, more than half of all accidental fires in the home start in the kitchen so please take care, especially when cooking with hot oil.”
Emma Roberts offers the following safety tips:
When using a frying pan or cooking with hot oil, remember:
• Never leave the pan unattended when the heat is switched on
• Do NOT move the pan if it is on fire!
If the pan does catch fire:
• Don’t take any risks. Turn off the heat if it is safe to do so.
Never throw water over it.
• Don’t tackle the fire yourself.
• GET OUT, STAY OUT, CALL 999.
“And when you have finished cooking, make sure that all the appliances are turned off and the cooking area is clear,” added Emma Roberts.
Working smoke alarms will greatly increase your chances of escaping unharmed. Have an escape plan and follow it - know exactly which way you will leave your home and know where you will go.
Stay alive, stay safe, and make sure your smoke alarms work properly;
• Test your smoke alarms weekly
• Change the battery every year (unless it's a 10-year alarm)
• Clean it out properly at least twice every year, by vacuuming the inside.
For advice specific to you and your home, complete your own home fire safety check.
Anyone who thinks they might qualify for a free Home Fire Safety Visit can call the HWFRS Prevention team on 0800 032 1155.