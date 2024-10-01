The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner has supported its partners at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board at a conference for professionals working in reproductive health services in Gwent.
The team used the opportunity to raise awareness of Live Fear Free, Wales’s free domestic abuse and sexual violence helpline.
They also talked to professionals about Silent Solution, which allows someone who has called 999, but is in a situation where they are unable to speak, to press 55 after to let call operators know it is a genuine emergency.
Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd said: “Health professionals, especially those working in reproductive health, are often dealing with very vulnerable people who may be in need of advice, guidance and support.
“Raising awareness of the services available for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence is so important and by ensuring that our health care professionals are fully aware of the signs of abuse, and the support available, we can help keep vulnerable victims safe.”