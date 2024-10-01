The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner has supported its partners at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board at a conference for professionals working in reproductive health services in Gwent.

The team used the opportunity to raise awareness of Live Fear Free, Wales’s free domestic abuse and sexual violence helpline.

They also talked to professionals about Silent Solution, which allows someone who has called 999, but is in a situation where they are unable to speak, to press 55 after to let call operators know it is a genuine emergency.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd said: “Health professionals, especially those working in reproductive health, are often dealing with very vulnerable people who may be in need of advice, guidance and support.

“Raising awareness of the services available for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence is so important and by ensuring that our health care professionals are fully aware of the signs of abuse, and the support available, we can help keep vulnerable victims safe.”

Domestic abuse
Help is available for anyone affected by domestic abuse (Image by Victoria from Pixabay)

Live Fear Free Helpline

Live Fear Free can provide help and advice to:

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse or sexual violence.

Anyone who knows someone who needs help. For example, a friend, family member or colleague.

Practitioners seeking professional advice.

Call Live Fear Free: 0808 80 10 800

Text Live Fear Free: 07860077333

In an emergency call 999. If you are unable to speak, press 55 when prompted to alert the call handler that it is an emergency.