Doctor suspended after lying about carrying out operation

A hospital doctor has been suspended for three months after a medical tribunal heard he lied about carrying out an operation.

Dr Omar Mansour had watched a nurse doing a catheterisation procedure on a patient at Neville Hall Hospital in Abergavenny while working as a foundation doctor, and later sent a competency feedback email claiming to be her saying he had done it.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) misconduct panel heard that he also later falsely asserted face-to-face with the nurse and via email that she had supplied the confirmation.

The panel ruled he had been “dishonest” about the May 2019 incident.

It was also alleged that in October 2019 he gave a false impression to a senior clinician that a patient had been given an MRI scan.

He then gave a false impression that an examination had taken place when presenting his overall examination result to the clinician, it was claimed.

Admitting to writing the false feedback as if he was the nurse, he told the hearing he had been “immature and made mistakes” and was “ashamed of his behaviour”.

Dr Mansour claimed it was a result of a “casual approach to being organised and staying on top of things”, but he had changed significantly since the incident.

The doctor denied the face-to-face exchange with the nurse, but the tribunal ruled against him after hearing evidence that “he sought to convince her that she had forgotten that she had completed the form”.

The tribunal said his behaviour could have put patients at risk by falsely claiming he had carried out a procedure which he had not done.

The report said: “The tribunal considered that this did meet the threshold for serious misconduct as it was a dishonest act which fell significantly short of standards of good medical practice.”

On the alleged failure to organise an MRI scan, the tribunal found it not proven as no evidence had been supplied on the instructions Dr Mansour had been given.

But it ruled that he had given a false impression that the examination had taken place, although it didn’t amount to ‘serious misconduct’.

It concluded that “Dr Mansour was young at the time of the allegation in May 2019 and a combination of immaturity and arrogance had led to his behaviour.”