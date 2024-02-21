Gwent Police are re-appealing to locate Russell Turner, 29, who failed to return to HMP Prescoed on Saturday 13 January.
He was convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, possessing criminal property and assault of an emergency worker at Birmingham Crown Court in March 2020.
Turner is described as around 6ft tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
He has several tattoos on his arms, hand, neck and torso and a scar on his head.
Turner has links to the West Midlands area, mainly Birmingham, and he is not a registered sex offender.
It is believed there may be a potential risk as the individual is no longer in the custody of the prison service.
“We have activated our operational plan with the aim of locating the individual and the prison are co-operating fully with us,” said spokesman for Gwent Police
“Members of the public are advised not to approach him and to call us on 101 quoting 2400015026 or message us via our social media pages.”
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.