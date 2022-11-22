Diversion in place for Llantilio road closure
Tuesday 22nd November 2022 5:53 pm
A BURST water pipe has forced the closure of a rural road near Abergavenny.
The Cross Elm road, which leads past Maendy House, is expected to remain closed until Thursday, November 24, as Welsh Water contractors carry out repairs.
Part of the road, past Maendy House, will be restricted to access-only while a diverson will take drivers north to Penrhos Farm and back south to Cross Elm, which is south of Llantilio Crossenny.
