On their accomplishment, Cllr. Laura Wright, Chair of Monmouthshire County Council said, “I am so pleased that the tireless work undertaken by both Pauline Batty and Roger Hoggins has been recognised in this way. They have each made a positive and significant contribution to the community through their work, their kindness and their determination to help others. I know that both Roger and Pauline are committed to continuing to serve the people of Monmouthshire, and we thank them for everything they have done and will continue to do.”