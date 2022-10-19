Dedicated supporters of Monmouthshire communities recognised with awards
Last week, a ceremony was held at County Hall in Usk to recognise the contribution of two long-serving members of Monmouthshire County Council’s workforce – Pauline Batty and Roger Hoggins.
The High Sheriff of Gwent, Malgwyn Davies OBE CStJ, led the presentation, accompanied by Council Chair, Cllr. Laura Wright, Council Leader, Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Matthews.
The High Sheriff of Gwent presented Pauline and Roger with their awards in acknowledgement of the great and valuable services they have offered the community as stalwarts of the local government.
On their accomplishment, Cllr. Laura Wright, Chair of Monmouthshire County Council said, “I am so pleased that the tireless work undertaken by both Pauline Batty and Roger Hoggins has been recognised in this way. They have each made a positive and significant contribution to the community through their work, their kindness and their determination to help others. I know that both Roger and Pauline are committed to continuing to serve the people of Monmouthshire, and we thank them for everything they have done and will continue to do.”
Strategic catering manager for Monmouthshire County Council, Pauline Batty was nominated by Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby. She praised Pauline, stating, “Over the past seven years, Pauline has led the way to ensure that Monmouthshire children receive healthy nutritious meals in school, cooked from scratch.
“It is down to the hard work of Pauline and her team that Monmouthshire is rolling out free school meals to primary school children in reception, and Years 1 and 2. We are one of the few councils to do so; the Welsh government only expects Local Authorities to reach reception in the first phase of implementation of free school meals for all, so the team really have gone above and beyond.”
At the ceremony, the life-time dedication of Roger Hoggins was also celebrated. Roger recently retired after 47 years of continuous service to Monmouthshire within the council. He started as a trainee management services officer and became a senior leader.
Chief Executive Officer, Paul Matthews expressed, “Roger’s contribution has been significant as has been his approach.
“ He will be greatly missed by us all within the council. The fact he’s now become a town councillor with Monmouth Town Council exemplifies his ongoing commitment to public service.
“He is a very humble man who really doesn’t get his positive impact on others.
“He retreats in the good times, steps forward in the tough times and is one of the best public servants I’ve worked with.”
