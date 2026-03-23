It has been confirmed that a person died near Abergavenny train station on Saturday evening, but police are not treating the death as suspicious.
Emergency services attended the line near Abergavenny train station at about 6.30pm on Saturday, March 21, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics pronounced a person dead on the scene, but their death is not being treated as suspicious.
The incident caused major travel disruption on the local railway network as emergency services attended the scene.
It is the second fatality near Abergavenny train station this month.
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